Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 44,000 Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

