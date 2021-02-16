Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap by 13.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Snap by 38.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. 578,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,080,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $605,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,117,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,114,897.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,357 over the last 90 days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

