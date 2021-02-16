Graft Price Tops $0.0005 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 139.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Graft has traded up 148.7% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $287,467.56 and approximately $24.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.16 or 0.00445630 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 831.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

