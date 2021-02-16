Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.92. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.88% of Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

