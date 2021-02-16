Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $127,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 317,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.