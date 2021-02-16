GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,582 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.