Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Globus Medical stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

