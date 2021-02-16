Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.71

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.52, with a volume of 10269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.