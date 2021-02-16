Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $801,114.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.00889945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00048281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.79 or 0.05039276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00033566 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

