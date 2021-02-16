Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,101.82

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,101.82 and traded as high as $5,510.00. Genus plc (GNS.L) shares last traded at $5,415.00, with a volume of 66,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,700.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.48.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

About Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

