Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $81,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.