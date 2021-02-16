Genuine Parts (GPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

