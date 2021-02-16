Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode Sells 14,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,098,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

