Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $383.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.46.

Generac stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $330.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

