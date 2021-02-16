Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.46.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

