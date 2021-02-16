GasLog Partners (GLOP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) recently:

2/11/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/10/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/4/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

2/3/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

1/29/2021 – GasLog Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – GasLog Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

1/6/2021 – GasLog Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

