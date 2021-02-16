Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

