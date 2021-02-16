Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 89,016 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,016 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.35% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $44,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

