Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,838 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $57,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

