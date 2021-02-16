Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $120.35 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the period. Crane comprises approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $120,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

CR opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

