Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $37,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 123.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 80,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newmont by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

