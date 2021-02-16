Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,265 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $41,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 311.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

