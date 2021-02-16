Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $96,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

