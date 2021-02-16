Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

