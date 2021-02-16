Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.37% of GATX worth $127,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,685. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.