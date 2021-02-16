Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of FB stock opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.77. The stock has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

