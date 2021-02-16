Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

