GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

