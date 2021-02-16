GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 66,502 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 159,365.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 955,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 954,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $536,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Concho Resources by 405.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 59.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 376,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 352,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

