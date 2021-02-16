GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 361,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ZAGG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

ZAGG opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. ZAGG Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.57.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

