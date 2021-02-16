GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

