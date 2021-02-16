GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

