GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.59 Million in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 356,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of LCAP stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

