FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aperam S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aperam in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

