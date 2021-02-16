FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNNT. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.