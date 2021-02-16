FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

TSE:KEY opened at C$26.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.66. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

