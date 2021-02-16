FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $337.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.53. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

