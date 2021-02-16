FY2020 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in New Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

