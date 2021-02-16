Function X (FX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $258,430.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and $258,430.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.91 or 0.99972535 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049713 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005433 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00098765 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012764 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
