Function X (FX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $258,430.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and $258,430.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.91 or 0.99972535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,915,840 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

