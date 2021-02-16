frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.