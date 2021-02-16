Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $865,785.66 and approximately $48,150.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00064703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.00889945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00048281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.79 or 0.05039276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

