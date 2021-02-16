Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.62. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FOX by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

