Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Forward Air traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 9940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air by 71.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

