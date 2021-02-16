Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

In other Forrester Research news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock worth $805,923 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

