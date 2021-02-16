FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

