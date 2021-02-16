Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

