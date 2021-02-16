Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.43.

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

