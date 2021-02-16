FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. FOMO shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 315,839,100 shares trading hands.

About FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site that targets cannabis market worldwide. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

