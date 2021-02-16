FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSV. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.39.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 44.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

