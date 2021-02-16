FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Up to $83.65

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.65 ($1.09), but opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.14). FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.09), with a volume of 442,162 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

